Global Micro Data Center Market Grow at a CAGR of 26.4% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

The micro data center market is expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2019 to USD 27.36 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America holds a major share, owing to earlier advancements in technology in this domain. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of data center retrofits. In the region, rising industrial sectors from China and Taiwan that incorporates advanced digital technologies will propel the market. Europe region will project significant growth, due to a strong manufacturing sector that incorporates the latest technologies like IoT, 5G, and machine learning to increase productivity.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Micro Data Center Market by Component (Solution, Services), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Some of the notable players in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Edgemicro, Eaton Corporation, Smart Edge Data Centers Limited, Schneider Electric SE, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Panduit Corporation, Attom Technology, Huawei Technologies Limited, EdgePresence, Vertiv Co., and Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg. In February 2020, Dell Technologies Inc. launched a new micro data center that features a small-footprint server, a streaming analytics engine for storing and analysing data at the edge, and an updated tool for secure remote management.

The component segment includes solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated in power, networking, cooling, rack & enclosure, DCIM. The rack & enclosure segment is further sub-segmented into upto 24U, 24U to 40U, and above 40U. The services segment is further segmented into installation & integration, maintenance & support, and consulting. The cooling segment holds the largest share from the solutions segment, owing to growing concerns over high energy consumption by data centers have encouraged various government administrations to stress, reducing energy consumption. Based on application, the market is segmented into BFSI, colocation, energy, healthcare, government, industrial, IT & telecom, and others. The IT & Telecom and BFSI sector holds the largest market share due to the increasing growth rates of data center capacity and retrofits.

The factors influencing the market growth are advantages in streamlining business operations at a lower cost than traditional data center services, deployment and commercialization of 5G network connectivity, rise in urbanization and digitalization, and rise of edge computing technologies. The factors hampering the market growth are monitoring and management challenges at remote locations, lack of awareness, and challenges in implementing high-performance computing.

