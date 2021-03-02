Global Mice Model Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Trends, Developments & Opportunities – Charles River, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo, JANVIER LABS
“
Post COVID-19 Market Condition
Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Mice Model market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Mice Model market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.
The global Mice Model market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Mice Model market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Envigo, JANVIER LABS and more – all the leading players operating in the global Mice Model market have been profiled in this research report.
With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Mice Model market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Mice Model market.
Global Mice Model Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mice model is biological representations of syndromes or human diseases. Mice and humans have a resemblance of around 95 per cent in their DNA. By observing mice with disease signs, such as Alzheimer’s disease, asthma, or cancer, can help to learn a lot more about how the disease might be treated. The important factors contributing to the growth of the market are the ongoing developments made in the mouse models, and the increasing demand for personalized medicines. In addition, Growing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for even more prognostic outcomes, and continuing innovations in mice models are primarily driving mice model market growth. However, Regulations and laws for the ethical use of animals in research is impeding the market growth. Whereas, rising demand for humanized mice models is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Humanized versions of mice are valuable instruments to perform preclinical experiments in order to obtain insight into human biology. These models are produced by grafting human cells or tissues, which contribute to the development of human proteins in mice. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. Developing new products for better results and stiff marketing is one of the industry leaders’ strategic tactics. For instance, in 2020, GenOway secured Merck’s sole worldwide rights for its rat portfolio of forming CRISPR / Cas9. In 2020, Taconic signed a COVID-19 study deal with the University of Texas Medical Branch to administer humanized ACE2 mice. The Jackson Laboratory began manufacturing of ACE2 mice in 2020 to support COVID-19 study.
The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as large population base and rising patient pool with chronic diseases that requires extensive treatment for prevention of such diseases, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Charles River Laboratories
The Jackson Laboratory
Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
Envigo
JANVIER LABS
genOway
PolyGene
Crown Biosciences
TransCure bioservices
Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Mice Type:
Inbred Mice
Genetically Engineered Mice
Outbred Mice
Hybrid/Congenic Mice
Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice
Spontaneous Mutant Mice
By Service
Breeding
Cryopreservation
Quarantine
Rederivation
Model-in licensing
Genetic Testing
Other Services
By Application
Immunology and Inflammation Studies
Endocrine Metabolic Studies
Cardiovascular Studies
Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies
Genetic Studies
Infectious Disease Studies
Other Disease Studies
By Technology
CRISPR/CAS9
Microinjection
Embryonic Stem cell Injection
Nuclear Transfer
Other Technologies
By Mice Care Product
Cages
Feed
Bedding
Other Care Products
By Company Type
Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies
Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies
Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:
Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Mice Model market?
Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?
In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?
Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?
What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Mice Model market?
What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?
What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Mice Model market?
After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Mice Model market?
Main Chapters From The Table of Content :
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.Mice Model Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.Mice Model Market, by Mice Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.Mice Model Market, by Service, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4.Mice Model Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5.Mice Model Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.6.Mice Model Market, by Mice Care Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.7.Mice Model Market, by Company Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global Mice Model Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Technology: Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global Mice Model Market Dynamics
3.1.Mice Model Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global Mice Model Market: Technology: Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global Mice Model Market, by Mice Type
5.1.Market Snapshot
5.2.Global Mice Model Market by Mice Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3.Global Mice Model Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mice Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4.Mice Model Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Inbred Mice
5.4.2.Genetically Engineered Mice
5.4.3.Outbred Mice
5.4.4.Hybrid/Congenic Mice
5.4.5.Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice
5.4.6.Spontaneous Mutant Mice
Chapter 6.Global Mice Model Market, by Service
6.1.Market Snapshot
6.2.Global Mice Model Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3.Global Mice Model Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4.Mice Model Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Breeding
6.4.2.Cryopreservation
6.4.3.Quarantine
6.4.4.Rederivation
6.4.5.Model-in licensing
6.4.6.Genetic Testing
6.4.7.Other Services
Chapter 7.Global Mice Model Market, by Application
7.1.Market Snapshot
7.2.Global Mice Model Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3.Global Mice Model Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4.Mice Model Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Oncology Studies
7.4.2.Immunology and Inflammation Studies
7.4.3.Endocrine Metabolic Studies
7.4.4.Cardiovascular Studies
7.4.5.Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies
7.4.6.Genetic Studies
7.4.7.Infectious Disease Studies
7.4.8.Other Disease Studies
Chapter 8.Global Mice Model Market, by Technology
8.1.Market Snapshot
8.2.Global Mice Model Market by Technology:, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3.Global Mice Model Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology:: 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
8.4.Mice Model Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. CRISPR/CAS9
8.4.2.Microinjection
8.4.3.Embryonic Stem cell Injection
8.4.4.Nuclear Transfer
8.4.5.Other Technologies
Chapter 9.Global Mice Model Market, by Mice Care Product
9.1.Market Snapshot
9.2.Global Mice Model Market by Mice Care Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3.Global Mice Model Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mice Care Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
9.4.Mice Model Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. Cages
9.4.2.Feed
9.4.3.Bedding
9.4.4.Other Care Products
Chapter 10.Global Mice Model Market, by Company Type
10.1.Market Snapshot
10.2.Global Mice Model Market by Company Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
10.3.Global Mice Model Market Estimates & Forecasts by Company Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
10.4.Mice Model Market, Sub Segment Analysis
10.4.1.Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies
10.4.2.Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies
10.4.3.Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies
Chapter 11.Global Mice Model Market, Regional Analysis
11.1.Mice Model Market, Regional Market Snapshot
11.2.North America Mice Model Market
11.2.1.U.S. Mice Model Market
11.2.1.1.Mice Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.2.Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.4.Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.5.Company Typebreakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.1.6.Mice Care Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
11.2.2.Canada Mice Model Market
11.3.Europe Mice Model Market Snapshot
11.3.1.U.K. Mice Model Market
11.3.2.Germany Mice Model Market
11.3.3.France Mice Model Market
11.3.4.Spain Mice Model Market
11.3.5.Italy Mice Model Market
11.3.6.Rest of Europe Mice Model Market
11.4.Asia-Pacific Mice Model Market Snapshot
11.4.1.China Mice Model Market
11.4.2.India Mice Model Market
11.4.3.Japan Mice Model Market
11.4.4.Australia Mice Model Market
11.4.5.South Korea Mice Model Market
11.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Mice Model Market
11.5.Latin America Mice Model Market Snapshot
11.5.1.Brazil Mice Model Market
11.5.2.Mexico Mice Model Market
11.6.Rest of The World Mice Model Market
Chapter 12.Competitive Intelligence
12.1.Top Market Strategies
12.2.Company Profiles
12.2.1.Charles River Laboratories
12.2.1.1.Key Information
12.2.1.2.Overview
12.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
12.2.1.4.Mice Type Summary
12.2.1.5.Recent Developments
12.2.2.The Jackson Laboratory
12.2.3.Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
12.2.4.Envigo
12.2.5.JANVIER LABS
12.2.6.genOway
12.2.7.PolyGene
12.2.8.Crown Biosciences
12.2.9.TransCure bioservices
12.2.10.Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
Chapter 13.Research Process
13.1.Research Process
13.1.1.Data Mining
13.1.2.Analysis
13.1.3.Market Estimation
13.1.4.Validation
13.1.5.Publishing
13.2.Research Attributes
13.3.Research Assumption
