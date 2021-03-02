Global Mice Model Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Trends, Developments & Opportunities – Charles River, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, Envigo, JANVIER LABS

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Mice Model market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Mice Model market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Mice Model market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Mice Model market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences Inc., Envigo, JANVIER LABS and more – all the leading players operating in the global Mice Model market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Mice Model Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mice model is biological representations of syndromes or human diseases. Mice and humans have a resemblance of around 95 per cent in their DNA. By observing mice with disease signs, such as Alzheimer’s disease, asthma, or cancer, can help to learn a lot more about how the disease might be treated. The important factors contributing to the growth of the market are the ongoing developments made in the mouse models, and the increasing demand for personalized medicines. In addition, Growing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for even more prognostic outcomes, and continuing innovations in mice models are primarily driving mice model market growth. However, Regulations and laws for the ethical use of animals in research is impeding the market growth. Whereas, rising demand for humanized mice models is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Humanized versions of mice are valuable instruments to perform preclinical experiments in order to obtain insight into human biology. These models are produced by grafting human cells or tissues, which contribute to the development of human proteins in mice. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. Developing new products for better results and stiff marketing is one of the industry leaders’ strategic tactics. For instance, in 2020, GenOway secured Merck’s sole worldwide rights for its rat portfolio of forming CRISPR / Cas9. In 2020, Taconic signed a COVID-19 study deal with the University of Texas Medical Branch to administer humanized ACE2 mice. The Jackson Laboratory began manufacturing of ACE2 mice in 2020 to support COVID-19 study.

The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of major players operating in the mice model market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as large population base and rising patient pool with chronic diseases that requires extensive treatment for prevention of such diseases, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Envigo

JANVIER LABS

genOway

PolyGene

Crown Biosciences

TransCure bioservices

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mice Type:

Inbred Mice

Genetically Engineered Mice

Outbred Mice

Hybrid/Congenic Mice

Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice

Spontaneous Mutant Mice

By Service

Breeding

Cryopreservation

Quarantine

Rederivation

Model-in licensing

Genetic Testing

Other Services

By Application

Immunology and Inflammation Studies

Endocrine Metabolic Studies

Cardiovascular Studies

Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies

Genetic Studies

Infectious Disease Studies

Other Disease Studies

By Technology

CRISPR/CAS9

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Other Technologies

By Mice Care Product

Cages

Feed

Bedding

Other Care Products

By Company Type

Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

