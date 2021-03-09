Global Mice Model Market 2020, Industry Research Trends, Regional Outlook, Forecast Analysis 2025
Mice Model Market
KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Global Mice Model Market 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the global Animal Medicines embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
A detailed analysis into the market position, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.
Following are the key segments covered in the report:
By Mice Type:
Inbred Mice
Genetically Engineered Mice
Outbred Mice
Immunodeficient Mice
Knockout Mice
Hybrid/Congenic Mice
Conditioned/Surgically Modified Mice
Spontaneous Mutant Mice
Others
By Service:
Breeding
Cryopreservation and Cryptorecovery
Quarantine
Rederivation
Model-in licensing
Genetic Testing
Other Services
By Technology:
CRISPR/CAS9
Microinjection
Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer
Embryonic Stem cell Injection
Nuclear Transfer
Other Technologies
By Mice Care Product:
Cages
Feed
Bedding
Other Care Products
By Company Type:
Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies
Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies
Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies
By Use:
Human
Veterinary
By Application:
Oncology Studies
Immunology and Inflammation Studies
Endocrine Metabolic Studies
Diabetes
Cardiovascular Studies
Central Nervous System (CNS) Studies
Neurological Disease Studies
Genetic Studies
Infectious Disease Studies
Other Disease Studies
By End-Use Vertical:
Companies
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Cosmetics
Organizations
Government
Non-government
Academic and Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations (CRO)
Others
Based on region, the global Animal Medicines is segmented into:
-
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Relevant points Highlighted:
- The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Animal Medicines.
- The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.
- The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.
- The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.
List of leading players:
There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Animal Medicines are
- Crown Biosciences
- Transcure Bioservices
- Allentown Llc
- Fengshi Group
- Ozgene Pty Ltd.
- The Jackson Laboratory
- Taconic Biosciences Inc.
- Envigo
- Janvier Labs
- Polygene
- Harbour Biomed
- Hera Biolabs
- Harlan Laboratories
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Harbour Antibodies Bv
- Trans Genic Inc.
- Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
- Cyagen Biosciences
- Gvk Bio
- The Andersons Inc.
- Innovive
- Horizon Discovery Group Plc.
- Genoway
- Other Players
The Following are the Key Features of Global Animal Medicines Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Animal Medicines Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
The report addresses following doubts:
- Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Animal Medicines?
What are the drivers that are affecting the demand?
- What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?
- What are the different distribution channels followed in the Animal Medicines by prominent market players?
- How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?
