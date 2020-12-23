Global mHealth Solutions Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

The Global mHealth Solutions Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. This Global mHealth Solutions Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Global mHealth Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 28.06 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 297.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 34.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to lower physician ratio as compared to patients requiring healthcare provisions.

Key Market Competitors: Global mHealth Solutions Market

Medtronic; Cerner Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ZTE Corporation; Nokia; AirStrip Technologies; BioTelemetry, Inc.; Apple Inc.; iHealth Labs Inc.; athenahealth, Inc.; AliveCor, Inc.; Zebra Technologies Corp; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Cisco; AT&T Intellectual Property; AgaMatrix; OMRON Corporation; Withings and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. are few of the major competitors currently working in the mHealth solutions market.

Market Definition: Global mHealth Solutions Market

mHealth solutions can be defined as the technology utilized in providing healthcare services and products through smart devices and smart phones. This technology is used for collecting patient data, their patient history and also through this technology, healthcare providers can ease their workflow helping them work in a systematic and effective way.

Competitive Analysis: Global mHealth Solutions Market

Global mHealth solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mHealth solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption and usage of smart devices and smart phones in healthcare and medical monitoring; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing focus on patient-focused and individual specific healthcare provisions; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Absence of any regulations and standardization in the market restraining the market growth

Lack of enthusiasm in providing information regarding the identification of correct mHealth applications and solutions; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Zebra Technologies Corp announced that they are planning to launch “DS1800-HC” collection of scanners and “TC51-HC” cellular PC for healthcare professionals in India. These products will assist physicians in easing their workflow resulting in increased productivity and effectiveness.

In March 2016, ZTE Corporation announced the launch of all-in-one mHealth product that utilizes a number of smart devices and incorporates IoT technology in identifying the diseases & disorders and providing patient specific medical care.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global mHealth solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

