Global mHealth Market Stupendous Growth With Top Influencing Key Players Like iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc

This mHealth report provides complete analysis of the market on global and regional level. It inspects the development rate and the market value dependent on the market elements and growth initiating factors. The market players are profiled and their improvement strategies are separated so as to manage new participants as well as set up players. It likewise features the top to bottom investigation of different unequivocal parameters. This mHealth report also offers various methodologies for boosting the presentation of the organizations.

The global mHealth market is expected to reach USD 278.12 billion by 2025, from USD 25.66 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global mHealth market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth, LifeWatch AG, AT&T, Inc., Vodafone, Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Qualcomm Inc., and Samsung Electronics Corporation and mQure, Cerner Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Doximity, Inc., Evolent Health, Inc., proteous, Perfint Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Oscar, Zest Health, Athenahealth, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Omron Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Airstrip Technologies, Biotelemetry, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Ihealth Lab Inc. and Alivecor, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation: Global mHealth Market

The global mHealth market is segmented based on product & service and geographical segments.

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into connected medical devices, mhealth applications and mhealth services.

The connected medical devices segment is further segmented into mhealth solutions: consumer health devices, clinical devices, peak flowmeters, fetal monitoring devices, multi-parameter trackers, neurological monitoring devices, sleep apnea monitors and other connected medical devices that includes thermometers, coagulation monitors digital skin sensors, and fetal maternity monitors. The clinical devices segment is further sub sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices that are classified on the basis of blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, ECG monitors/heart rate monitors and pulse oximeters.

The mHealth applications market segment is further segmented into healthcare applications that are again classified into general health and fitness apps, chronic care management medication management and women’s health apps. The general health and fitness apps is further sub sub-segmented into health-tracking apps, obesity & weight management apps and fitness and nutrition apps. The chronic care management is classified into mental health and behavioral disorder management apps, diabetes management apps, blood pressure & ECG monitoring apps, cancer therapy management apps and other chronic care management apps (respiratory diseases and kidney disorders, infections management apps). The women’s health apps are also further sub sub-segmented into pregnancy apps, fertility apps, breastfeeding apps and other women health apps like apps for activity, sleep, and stress level tracking

Based on geography the global mHealth market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms

Increasing utilization of connected devices and mhealth apps for the management of chronic diseases

Cost containment in healthcare delivery

Robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks for uninterrupted healthcare services

Rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in mHealth Market

8 mHealth Market, By Service

9 mHealth Market, By Deployment Type

10 mHealth Market, By Organization Size

11 mHealth Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Report Scope

To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements adopted by major players in the mHealth market. To identify key players operating in the mHealth market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies. To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the mHealth market and submarkets. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the mHealth market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

