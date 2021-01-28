Global mHealth Market: Registering a Strong Growth till 2029

Key Highlights:

In 2017, in 2017, Medtronic plc. Announced a strategic partnership to integrate telehealth capabilities.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global mhealth market accounted for US $33.4Bn in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on service type, device type, stakeholder, and region.

By service type, the global mhealth market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, and treatment services

By device type, the target market is sub-divided into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and other device types

By stack holder, the global market is bifurcated into mobile operators, healthcare providers, application/content player and other stakeholders

By region, The market in North America accounts highest revenue share to the global mhealth market due to increasing demand for the better healthcare services, stringent regulations regarding the safety and care of the patient and government initiatives for the digital health.

The report “Global mHealth Market, By Service Type (Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, and Treatment Services), By Device Type (Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Body and Temperature Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, and Other Device Types), By Stake Holder (Mobile Operators, Healthcare Providers, Application/Content Player and Other Stake Holders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global mhealth market is projected to grow from the US $33.4Bn in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2030. The rise in use of smartphones and tablets across all over the world is linked with the medicare application to monitor the health which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, increasing focus on personalized medicines and the patient-centred approach which is the driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the rise in awareness level among the populace about the potential benefits of healthcare management which is another fueling factor for the growth of the global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global mHealth Market"

The prominent player operating in the global mhealth market includes Medtronic PLC, Philips Healthcare, Omron Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qualcomm Life, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Bayer Healthcare, and Samsung Healthcare Solutions

