Global Metrology Services Market was valued at USD 652.0 million in 2021 with Hexagon AB, Renishaw PLC, Carl Zeiss Ag, and Faro Technologies

The global metrology services market size was valued at USD 652.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Metrology service providers focus on uncovering targeted solutions for their clients’ unique and complex test, measurement, and inspection needs, rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all answer.

Legal metrology comprises the administration of measuring instruments, application for units of measurement, and testing procedures which are commonly established in either legislation or documented standards. The purpose is to provide accurate and reliable measurements for trade, health, safety, and the environment.

Metrology is defined by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) as “the science of measurement, embracing both experimental and theoretical determinations at any level of uncertainty in any field of science and technology”.

Metrology can be divided into three subfields: scientific metrology, applied metrology, and legal metrology. Legal metrology is the end of the line, concerning regulatory requirements of well-established measurements and measuring instruments for the protection of consumers and fair trade.

Global Metrology Services Market Key players:-

Hexagon AB, Renishaw PLC, Carl Zeiss Ag, and Faro Technologies others.

By Type:-

CMM

Gantry Machines

Bridge Machines

Articulated Arm Machines

Horizontal Arm Machines

ODS

3D Laser Scanners

White Light Scanners

Laser Trackers

By Application:-

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Power Generation

Others

The Global Metrology Services Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

The Global Metrology Services Market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.

