Global Methylpentene Copolymer Market || keyplayers RTP Company, Westlake plastics company Inc

The report “Global Methylpentene Copolymer Market, By Type (Sheets Methylpentene Copolymer, Rods Methylpentene Copolymer, Films Methylpentene Copolymer, and Others), By End User (Electrical and Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Automotive, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global methylpentene copolymer market is projected to grow from US$ 441.1 Million in 2020 to US$ 646.7 Million by 2029. Global methylpentene copolymer market is driven by its increasing usage of methylpentene copolymer in baking cartons, paper coatings, high-frequency films, and food packaging industry like gas permeable packages for fruit and vegetables.

In 2015, TPX is a 4-methylpentene-1 based polyolefin, which was launched by Mitsui with partnership of Foster Polymer Distribution Corporation. TPX copolymers has excellent electrical insulating properties, and strong hydrolysis resistance. Also, it has heat and chemical resistance, gas permeability, and strong release properties.

The global methylpentene copolymer market accounted for US$ 441.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

By type, the global methylpentene copolymer market is segmented into sheets methylpentene copolymer, rods methylpentene copolymer, films methylpentene copolymer, and others.

By end user, electric and electronics segment occupied dominate the methylpentene copolymer market due to the rise in demand for methyl pentene copolymer in the manufacturing of electrical components such as LED molds and parts of various electric equipments.

By region, The Asia Pacific region account major share in the global methyl pentene copolymer market due to rising demand from various industry sectors such as electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemical, automotive, packaging, and others.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on” Global Methylpentene Copolymer Market”, By Type (Sheets Methylpentene Copolymer, Rods Methylpentene Copolymer, Films Methylpentene Copolymer, and Others), By End User (Electrical and Electronics, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Automotive, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)-forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global methylpentene copolymer market includes Mitsui & Co., Ltd, RTP Company, Westlake plastics company Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Goodfellow Inc., Saint Gobain Norton, and Merck group.

