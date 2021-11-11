Global Methanol Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The Methanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% to nearly $19 billion by 2022.

Methanol is produced from synthesis gas, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen gas. Methanol is further processed to produce other industrially important chemicals such as formaldehyde and acetyls. The largest application of methanol is processing it into formaldehyde which is further treated to form resins, glues and various plastics. Methanol is also being considered as an alternative transportation fuel, as it is a clean-burning fuel that produces fewer smog-causing emissions

Some of the major players of the methanol market are Methanex Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings NV, PetroChina Company Limited, SABIC, OCI N.V.

The methanol market is segmented by end use, by product

By End Use- The Methanol market can be segmented by end use into Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Fuel Blending, Dimethyl Ether, Acetic Acid, Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE), Solvents, Methylamines, MMA, Chloro-methanes, and others. The formaldehyde market was the largest segment of the methanol market in 2018 at around 31%. The MTO/MTP market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Type of Product- The Methanol market can be segmented by type of product into plastics & polymers, chlor-alkali and inorganics, olefins, aromatics, olefin derivatives, syngas chemicals.

The methanol market report describes and explains the global methanol market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The methanol report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global methanol market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global methanol market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

