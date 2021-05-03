Global Methacrylic Acid Market: Business Planning Research and Resources, Revenue 2020-2028| Dow, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Formosa Korea, KURARAY CO., LTD

Market Overview

Global methacrylic acid market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for glacial methacrylic and rising demand from various end- users are factor for the growth.

The market research report, such as Global Methacrylic Acid Market report plays a chief role in developing and enhancing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Market Definition: Global Methacrylic Acid Market

Methacrylic acid is an organic compound which usually have low melting point and are colorless. They are widely used for the manufacturing of synthetic resin. They have the ability to get mixed with any organic solvent and are soluble in water. These methacrylic acids are widely used in industries such as textile, paper manufacture, paint and coatings and others. These compounds are usually produced by the decarboxylation of citraconic acid, mesaconic acid and others.

Market Drivers:

• Growth in industries such as automobile and electronic will drive the market growth

• Increasing construction activities worldwide will also propel growth

• Rising investment in R&D of glacial methacrylic acid will also accelerate market growth

• Increasing disposable income is also enhancing the market growth

The Methacrylic Acid Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Methacrylic Acid Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Methacrylic Acid Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global methacrylic acid market are Dow, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Formosa Korea, KURARAY CO., LTD., LG Chem., MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., DHALOP CHEMICALS, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals., Polymers Enterprises, AECOCHEM, Central Drug House, Shree Chemicals., Petrochemicals Europe, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., KH Chemicals, Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Biesterfeld AG, TWI Ltd., DIOCHEM, and other.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In March 2019, Evonik announced that they are going to sell their Methacrylates business to Advent International. This transaction consists of acrylic products, methacrylates and cyplus business lines. The company is planning to focus more on specialty chemicals. This will help the company to strengthen their specialty chemical portfolio

• In April 2016, BASF announced the launch of their Kollicoat MAE 100-55. It is specially designed to enhance their offer of pH >5.5 enteric release coatings which is usually dependent on methacrylic acid-ethylacrylate copolymer. This will provide pharmaceutical manufacturers more flexibility and supply security

Global Methacrylic Acid Market Scope and Market Size

By Application

o Polymers

o Adhesives

o Textile Formulations

o Others

By End-User

o Paints and Coatings

o Textile

o Leather

o Paper Manufacture

o Others

By Type

o Liquid Products

o Glacial Products

Based on regions, the Methacrylic Acid Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Methacrylic Acid Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Methacrylic Acid Market growth.

