Global Metalworking Fluids Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global metalworking fluids market is expected to grow from $9.95 billion in 2020 to $10.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The metalworking fluids market is expected to reach $13.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The metalworking fluids market consists of sales of metalworking fluids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide metalworking fluids to improve the workpiece’s performance by constantly eliminating dust, chips, and swarfs from the tool and the workpiece’s surface. Metalworking fluid (MWF) refers to a group of oils and other fluids used to cool and lubricate metal workpieces while they are being machined, crushed, or milled. Metalworking fluids (MWFs) help to avoid burning and smoking by reducing heat and friction between the cutting tool and the workpiece.

Some of the major players of the metalworking fluids market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, TotalEnergies, Houghton International Inc., Henkel, Fuchs Petrolub, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Castrol, Lubrizol, Croda International, Royal Dutch Shell, Lukoil Oil Company, Sinopec, Apar Industries Limited, Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Idemitsu Kosan, Cimcool Industrial Products Inc, Blaser Swisslube, Motul, Oelheld, MORESCO Corporation, QualiChem, Master Fluid Solutions, and Hardcastle Petrofer.

The global metalworking fluids market is segmented –

1) By Type: Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based

2) By Application: Neat Cutting Oils, Water Cutting Oils, Corrosion Preventive Oils, Others

3) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Electrical And Power, Automobile, Metal Fabrication, Transportation Equipment, Others

The metalworking fluids market report describes and explains the global metalworking fluids market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The metalworking fluids report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global metalworking fluids market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global metalworking fluids market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

