Global Metal Zinc Market Research Report 2021

Global Metal Zinc Market Research

The Metal Zinc report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

  • Zinc
  • Zinc Alloys

Segment by Application:

  • Transportation
  • Consumer Durables
  • Construction
  • Engineering
  • Other

By Company:

  • Glencore
  • Teck Resources
  • Hindustan Zinc
  • Nyrstar
  • Votorantim
  • Boliden
  • China Minmetals
  • Goldcorp
  • Huludao Zinc Industry
  • Korea Zinc
  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting
  • MMG
  • Volcan Compania Minera
  • Penoles
  • Shaanxi Dongling Zinc Industry

Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

