Global Metal-Organic Framework Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global metal-organic framework (MOF) market is expected to grow from $152.63 million in 2020 to $191.76 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. The change in growth trend of the metal-organic framework market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The MOFs market is expected to reach $485.06 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.1%.

The metal-organic framework (MOFs) market consists of sales of metal-organic frameworks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have physical and chemical properties and also have features such as high surface area, easily adjustable structure, and flexibility. Metal-organic frameworks are a class of nanoporous crystalline materials that consist of a regular array of positively charged metal ions surrounded by organic linker molecules.

The metal-organic framework market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the metal-organic framework market are BASF SE, GS Alliance Co. Ltd., MOF Technologies Ltd, MOFWORX, Mosaic materials LLC, Nanoshel LLC, novoMOF AG, Numat Technologies Inc., ProfMOF, Promethean Particles Ltd, Strem Chemicals Inc., MOFgen Ltd., ACSYNAM, Atomis Inc., Energy Exploration Technologies, Framergy Inc., and Immaterial Labs Ltd.

The global metal-organic framework market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Zinc-Based, Copper-Based, Iron-Based, Aluminium-Based, Magnesium-Based

2) By Application: Gas Storage, Gas And Liquid Adsorption, Catalysis, Drug Delivery

The metal-organic framework market report describes and explains the global metal-organic framework market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The metal-organic framework report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global metal-organic framework market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global metal-organic framework market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Executive Summary Report Structure Metal-Organic Framework Market Characteristics Metal-Organic Framework Market Product Analysis Metal-Organic Framework Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Metal-Organic Framework Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

