Global Metal Matrix Composite Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global metal matrix composites market is expected to grow from $329.11 million in 2020 to $352.76 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the metal matrix composite market is mainly due to the increasing usage of MMC in the automotive & transportation and aerospace sector, growing focus on performance enhancement, rising concerns regarding environmental degradation and increasing levels of carbon emissions. The market is expected to reach $539.66 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The metal matrix composite market consists of sales metal matrix composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture metal matrix composite materials. Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are a class of materials (metals, alloys, or intermetallic compounds) that have been reinforced with particles, whiskers, or continuous fibers. MMCs are excellent substitutes to conventional materials owing to their hardness, specific strength, and creep resistance.

The metal matrix composite market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the metal matrix composite market are 3M, CPS Technologies, GKN Sinter Metals, CeramTec, Ferrotec Corporation, Sandvik, Plansee, ADMA Products, Metal Matrix Cast Composites LLC, TISICS, DWA Aluminum Composites, Mi-Tech Tungsten Metals, AMETEK Specialty Metals Products, Santier, and Denka Company.

The global metal matrix composite market is segmented –

1) By Matrix Type: Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Copper MMC, Super Alloys MMC, Others

2) By Production Technology: Liquid Metal Infiltration, Powder Metallurgy, Casting, Deposition Techniques

3) By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial, Others

The metal matrix composite market report describes and explains the global metal matrix composite market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The metal matrix composite report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global metal matrix composite market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global metal matrix composite market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

