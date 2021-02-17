Global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Research Report 2021
Global Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) Market Research
The Metal Injection Molding Parts (MIM Parts) report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:
- Stainless Steel
- Steel
- Magnetic Alloys
- Copper
- Others Alloys
Segment by Application:
- Electronic
- Automotive
- Industrial Components
- Medical & Dental
- Firearms
- Consumer Products
- Others
By Company:
- Indo-MIM
- ARC Group
- NIPPON PISTON RING
- Schunk
- Sintex
- Praxis Powder Technology
- ASH Industries
- Form Technologies
- Smith Metal Products
- CMG Technologies
- MPP
- AMT
- Dou Yee Technologies
- Shin Zu Shing
- GIAN
- Future High-tech
- CN Innovations
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
