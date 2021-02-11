Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market by Cleaner Type (Solvent, Aqueous), Metal Type (Steel, Aluminium, Copper, Others), Ingredients Type (Surfactant, Chelating Agent, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, Solvents, Others), End-User (Manufacturing, Automotive & Aerospace, Healthcare, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The global metal cleaning chemicals market is expected to grow from USD 12.36 billion in 2019 to USD 18.54 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like rapid industrialization, improving economic conditions, and having a growing manufacturing base. The Asia Pacific region also accounted for the major market share of 45.25% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high demand for vehicles, heightened trade, and the expansion of industrial production.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global metal cleaning chemicals market are Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Nouryon, Element Solutions, BASF SE, Stepan Company, The Chemours Company, Quaker Houghton, and 3M Company, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global metal cleaning chemicals market.

The cleaner type segment is divided into solvent and aqueous. The aqueous segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe owing to its sustainable & eco-friendly nature. The metal types segment consists of steel, aluminum, copper, and others. Steel dominated the market and was valued at USD 3.9 billion in the year 2019. The wide use of steel in various industries, especially in the APAC region, is boosting the growth of the segment. Countries like India & China are heavy consumers of metals and are anticipated to drive metal demand in the Asia Pacific region. Based on ingredients, the market has been segmented into surfactant, chelating agent, solubilizers, pH regulators, solvents, and others. The surfactant segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. They are mainly used as wetting agents, detergents, and emulsifiers. On the basis of end-users, the market has been divided into manufacturing, automotive & aerospace, healthcare, and others. Automotive & aerospace segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Aircraft need frequent cleaning to avoid premature wear & tear and to improve product longevity. Metal cleaning chemicals are necessary for the routine cleaning of oxygen breathing systems, wheels & brakes, air conditioner components, hydraulic equipment, flight control systems, and flight & crew seats.

