Global Metal Cans for Food and Beverage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2020-2027
The Metal Cans for Food and Beverage market is gaining and is also anticipated to gain further in the forecast period. Due to its unique characteristics such as resistance to transportation casualties, easy recyclability, hermetically sealed lids/covers, and resistance to several biotic, abiotic elements, with UV protection, etc. The sheets of aluminum and steel are used as raw materials for manufacturing the final product. These cans are majorly used for food and beverage packaging; they were introduced in the 19th century to be precise. Cans were used for storing food and related items. But later, it branched to many industrial applications such as chemicals, oils, food, and beverage items. These cans are manufactured from aluminum and steel (as mentioned earlier). The metal cans are popularly used for the distribution as well as the storage of many products in various industries. The packaging has a crucial role in developing, proper deliverance of products to consumers.
Growth Drivers
Environment-related factors to come into play
One of the major aspects of using cans (aluminum and steel) is that they support the environment’s well-being. Not directly but inversely, as the extensive use of the canned items/products has caused a certain decline of plastics and related packaging products, especially the ones which are non-biodegradable or non-recyclable. Additionally, the cans stand out due to their unique characteristics, such as airtight lids/covers, their resistance to elements such as UV radiations, moisture, irregular handling, and other external elements. Which could tamper with the product’s inner contents.
Increased disposable income and health-related benefits
The rise in disposable income among populations primarily in urban settings has played a significant role in market growth. The popularity of can packaged foods and beverages which are ready to eat and ready to drink, consume have attracted a large part of the urbanized population. Additionally, the spreading awareness towards the constituents of food packaging materials has stirred a motion in the industry growth. As some packaging food materials or their constituents may be carcinogens in nature, to avoid that people are getting inclined towards the can packed food, beverages, and related products. Which is anticipated to give an eventual growth to the market.
Recent Developments
- Last year, in the month of October, the Ball Corporation announced the launch of construction of their new aluminum cups which will be manufactured in Rome, Georgia plant. This new launch would cater to the growing demand for beverage packaging in the U.S.
- The Crown Holdings, last year announced a new line of cans, having distinctive round and square cans, with shorter height. These cans are exclusively available for the luxury packaging experience.
Competitive Landscape
The market participants for Food and Beverage Metal Cans market are major players such as Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CAN-PACK, CPMC Holdings, Crown Holdings, HUBER Packing Group, Kian Joo Group, King Can Holdings Ltd, Tetra Laval International, and others.
Scope of the Report
|Attribute
|Details
|Years Considered
|Historical data – 2016-2019
Base Year – 2020
Forecast – 2020 – 2027
|Facts Covered
|Revenue in USD Billion
|Market Coverage
|U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.
|Product/Service Segmentation
|By Material, By Type, By Application, By Region
|Key Players
|
Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CAN-PACK, CPMC Holdings, Crown Holdings, HUBER Packing Group, Kian Joo Group, King Can Holdings Ltd, Tetra Laval International, among others.
By Material
- Aluminum
- Steel
By Type
- 2-Piece
- 3-Piece
By Application
- Foods
- Convenience Food
- Fruits And Vegetables,
- Meat
- Pet Food
- Seafood
- Other Food Products
- Beverage
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Sports And Energy Drinks
- Other Beverages
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
