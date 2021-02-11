Global Metabolomics Market Grow at a CAGR of 10.6% Steadily Till The End Of 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Metabolomics Market by Product & Service (Detection Tools, Separation Tools, Bioinformatics Tools & Databases, Bioinformatics Services), Indication (Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Cancer, Inborn Errors Of Metabolism, Others), Application (Functional Genomics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Nutrigenomics, Personalized Medicine, Toxicology Testing, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global metabolomics market is expected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2020 to USD 4.50 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like increasing demand for better pharmaceutical products, the rapid development of medical technology and improving economic conditions. On the other hand, the North American region accounted for the major market share of 44.5% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the existence of key metabolomics industry players in the United States, expanding biomedical research & development activities in the US, and increasing preclinical endeavors by pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419163/request-sample

Metabolomics Market by Product & Service (Detection Tools, Separation Tools, Bioinformatics Tools & Databases, Bioinformatics Services), Indication (Metabolic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Cancer, Inborn Errors Of Metabolism, Others), Application (Functional Genomics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Nutrigenomics, Personalized Medicine, Toxicology Testing, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Others), Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Key players in the global metabolomics market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Metabolon, Inc. Scion Instruments, GL Sciences, and Kore Technology Ltd., among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global metabolomics market.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419163

The product & service segment consists of detection tools, separation tools, bioinformatics tools & databases, and bioinformatics services. The separation tools segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.7% in the year 2020. Some of the critical factors that are boosting the growth of this segment are the broad usage of separation tools in R&D, development of advanced technologies, increasing research funding, and its wide-ranging application in drug discovery processes. The indication segment comprises metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, inborn errors of metabolism, and others. The cancer segment is forecasted to grow at the highest rate due to the rising amount of cancer patients in the world and the increasing usage of metabolomics in cancer research. Based on application, the market has been segmented into functional genomics, drug discovery, biomarker discovery, nutrigenomics, personalized medicine, toxicology testing, and others. Biomarker discovery dominated the market and held the largest market share of 13.9% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the rising usage of metabolic biomarkers to gauge the pathophysiological status of patients. On the basis of end-user, the metabolomics market has been divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and others. The academic & research institutes segment is set to register the highest growth in the coming years due to increasing research activities being conducted.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/metabolomics-market-by-product-service-detection-tools-419163.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com