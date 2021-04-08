Global Menswear Market Size 2021 | Industry Growth, Latest Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Menswear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global menswear market size to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Menswear is usually made of structured and durable fabrics with neutral colors and more subtle embellishments, as compared to women’s apparel. It is globally available in a broad range of sportswear, nightwear, casuals, formals, and ethnic wear. The customized and tailored clothing trend is significantly impelling the growth of the menswear market. The growing fashion industry, coupled with rising consciousness towards men’s appearances, is primarily driving the demand for menswear across the world.

Market Trends

The emerging e-commerce industry, along with rising consumer disposable income levels, has increased the sales of men’s apparel from online shopping platforms. Furthermore, growing environmental concerns have induced several manufacturers to produce clothing from organic materials. Moreover, various premium brands are also expanding their product portfolios by launching luxury menswear merchandise. The growing influence of social media, along with numerous celebrity endorsements, festive sales, and promotional discounts, are also propelling the market growth. However, the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has restricted the market growth due to several challenges in the raw material supply chains.

Menswear Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adidas AG

Burberry Group Plc

Gap Inc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kering S.A.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Nike Inc.

Prada S.p.A.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, season, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Trousers

Denims

Shirts and T-Shirts

Ethnic Wear

Others

Breakup by Season:

Summer Wear

Winter Wear

All Season Wear

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Multi-Brand Retail Outlets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

