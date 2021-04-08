Global Menswear Market Size 2021 | Industry Growth, Latest Trends and Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Menswear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global menswear market size to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Menswear is usually made of structured and durable fabrics with neutral colors and more subtle embellishments, as compared to women’s apparel. It is globally available in a broad range of sportswear, nightwear, casuals, formals, and ethnic wear. The customized and tailored clothing trend is significantly impelling the growth of the menswear market. The growing fashion industry, coupled with rising consciousness towards men’s appearances, is primarily driving the demand for menswear across the world.
Market Trends
The emerging e-commerce industry, along with rising consumer disposable income levels, has increased the sales of men’s apparel from online shopping platforms. Furthermore, growing environmental concerns have induced several manufacturers to produce clothing from organic materials. Moreover, various premium brands are also expanding their product portfolios by launching luxury menswear merchandise. The growing influence of social media, along with numerous celebrity endorsements, festive sales, and promotional discounts, are also propelling the market growth. However, the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has restricted the market growth due to several challenges in the raw material supply chains.
Menswear Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Adidas AG
- Burberry Group Plc
- Gap Inc
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Kering S.A.
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Nike Inc.
- Prada S.p.A.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Zara S.A. (Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, season, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Trousers
- Denims
- Shirts and T-Shirts
- Ethnic Wear
- Others
Breakup by Season:
- Summer Wear
- Winter Wear
- All Season Wear
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Exclusive Stores
- Multi-Brand Retail Outlets
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
