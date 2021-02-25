Global Menstrual Cups Market Size, Share, Forecast Report Offers Accurate Insights till 2028||Players-Procter & Gamble, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, Me Luna, PT2design, Ruby Cup, Fleurcup, CNEX AIE SL

The menstrual cups market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,294.84 million by 2028. Increase in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products and high level safety associated with menstrual products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The menstrual cups market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the menstrual cups market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The major companies which are dealing in the menstrual cups are The Keeper, Inc., Anigan, Diva International Inc., YUUKI Company s.r.o., Redcliffe Hygiene Privated Limited, Mooncup Ltd, Lunette Menstrual Cup, EARTH CARE SOLUTION, Procter & Gamble, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, Me Luna, PT2design, Ruby Cup, Fleurcup, CNEX AIE SL, Saalt, INTIMINA, SochGreen, OrganicCup ApS, Lena Cup among other global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The menstrual cups market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in menstrual cups industry with menstrual cups drugs sales, impact of advancement in the menstrual cups technology and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the menstrual cups market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.



Global Menstrual Cups Market Scope and Market Size

The menstrual cups market is segmented on the basis of type, material, size, usability, shape and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the menstrual cups market is segmented into vaginal cup and cervical cup. In 2021, vaginal cup segment is dominating the market because most of the menstrual cups launched are vaginal cup types and increasing mortality rate is also enhancing the number of women having the larger vagina size.

On the basis of material, the menstrual cups market is segmented into silicone, thermoplastic isomer, rubber and latex. In 2021, silicone segment is dominating the market because silicone is a biocompatible material and poses less toxic effect to users.

On the basis of size, the menstrual cups market is segmented into small and large. In 2021, small size is dominating the market because small size is fits more easily to girls and young women.

On the basis of usability, the menstrual cups market is segmented into reusable and disposable. In 2021, reusable segment is dominating the market because menstrual cups are made up of silicone grade polymer and thermoplastic isomer which can be used again after proper sterilization or wash.

On the basis of shape, the menstrual cups market is segmented into round, hollow, pointy and flat. In 2021, round segment is dominating the market because round type cups can easily be trimmed as per the required length, moreover can are quite more study as compared to other menstrual cup shapes.

On the basis of distribution channel, the menstrual cups market is segmented into online stores, retail pharmacies, department stores, supermarket and others. In 2021, online stores segment is dominating the market due to expansion of e-commerce and availability of most of the menstrual cups brand through online portals.

In October 2019, Procter & Gamble announced to reach a wide girl population with an aim to educate them about the need of menstrual hygiene. Moreover the company has enhanced its brand awareness including whisper sanitary pads and Tampax menstrual cup among the consumers. This initiative thus allowed the company to achieve lucrative growth in the market.

In April 2019, Diva International Inc. launched new menstrual cup size so as to empower every woman with the self- knowledge and respect to their bodies. This new product launch enhanced the product experience among several consumers with more available choices. This initiative boosted the company’s product portfolio.

Vaginal cup segment in the U.S. is dominating in North America region and is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of increasing usage of menstrual cups and majority of menstrual cups are vaginal type. China is leading the growth of the Asia-Pacific market and vaginal cup segment is dominating in this country because of global leader in silicone product manufacturing. The vaginal cup segment in Germany is dominating the European market owing to increasing demand of environmental friendly feminine products.

To describe and forecast the menstrual cups market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the menstrual cups Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the menstrual cups Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the menstrual cups market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

