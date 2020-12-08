Global Meningococcal Disease Vaccine Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2027||Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi, Novartis AG, and Baxter among others
Meningococcal disease vaccine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The major players covered in the meningococcal disease vaccine market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi, Novartis AG, and Baxter among others.
Market Drivers And Restraints:
Growing cases of bacterial infections drives the meningococcal disease vaccine market. Moreover, number of people getting immunized & Increase in demand for vaccines and awareness programmes conducting by pharmaceutical companies, government organizations and non-profit organizations in the developing countries will boost up the global meningococcal disease vaccine market. However, medical emergency status of the disease may hamper the global meningococcal disease vaccine market.
Global Meningococcal Disease Vaccine Market Scope and Market Size
Meningococcal disease vaccine market is segmented on the basis of type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
- On the basis of type, the meningococcal disease vaccine market is segmented meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY), serogroup B meningococcal (MenB) and others
- Route of administration segment of meningococcal disease vaccine market is segmented into parenteral and others
- On the basis of end-users, the meningococcal disease vaccine market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others
- On the basis of distribution channel, the meningococcal disease vaccine market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others
