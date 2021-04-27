Global Membrane Air Dryer Market Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges & Opportunities

Global Membrane Air Dryer Market

Membrane air dryers provide an efficient way to restrict the contaminants from the compressed systems. The membrane air dryers are utilized as an advanced filtration media which works with existing compressed air system. These are reliable, and economical. If the membrane air dryers are installed & maintained properly then it has a long life span due to its beneficial features. These dryers find their applications in various end use industries like medical, telecommunication, food & beverage, industrial, and others.

The increase in number of chronic diseases across the world has led to developing better diagnostic equipment where clean & dry compressed air plays an important role which is expected to boost the global membrane air dryer market growth over the forecast period. The growing industrialization due to ease of trade norms & strategic steps taken by government of developing nations has encouraged the membrane air dryer market growth during this forecast period. The use of these products in healthcare and industrial application, to provide compressed air free from oil, water, & other contaminants which is expected to fuel the global membrane air dryer market growth. Also, the rise in adoption in order to improve operational efficiency of a system & thereby reduce the maintenance cost will positively influence market growth.

Availability of other types of dryers which is expected to hamper the global membrane air dryer market growth during this forecast timeline. Further, high cost of maintenance may hinder the global membrane air dryer market growth.

The Global Membrane Air Dryer Market is segmented into product type such as Porous, and Non-Porous. Further, market is segmented into application such as Medical, Food & Beverage, Telecommunication, Industrial, Electronics, and Others.

Also, Global Membrane Air Dryer Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as S Atlas Copco Corp., Sullair, Pentair, Donaldson Company Inc., Parker, Gardner Denver, Inc., etc.

The North America is fastest growing market as well as holds the major market share in membrane air dryers market across the globe due to the increase in demand in the telecommunication, food and beverage, and medical industry.

The Europe is expected to hold second largest position in global membrane air dyer market growth. Standards and regulations governing the food processing industry, particularly in Europe and North America will positively impact the membrane air dyer market in this region. For Instance, 3-Sanitary Standards collaborated with European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group and United State Public Health service, developed practices which define filtering systems for compressed air in contact with dairy products, and culinary steam.

