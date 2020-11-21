Global Medication Delivery System Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Baxter., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Novartis AG, SHL Group
Global Medication Delivery System Market is set to witness stable CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for new drugs is the major factor for the growth of this market.3M, Abbott, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Baxter., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Novartis AG, SHL Group, Novavax, LUPIN, HNS International Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc., Sensile Medical AG, Gerresheimer AG, Elixir Medical Corporation, Bespak Europe Ltd, BD, Capsugel.
(Oral Drug Delivery System, Injection- based Drug Delivery System, Inhalation/ Pulmonary Drug Delivery System, Transdermal Drug Delivery System, Trans Mucosal Drug Delivery System, Carrier- based Drug Delivery System, Other Types),
Application
(Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Urology, Diabetes, CNS, Ophthalmology, Inflammatory Diseases Infections, Other Applications),
Technology
(Prodrug, Implants and Intrauterine Devices, Targeted Drug Delivery, Polymeric Drug Delivery, Other Technologies),
Carrier Type
(Liposomes, Nanoparticles, Microspheres, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others),
End- Users
(Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Clinical Research & Development Centers)
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
To know more about the study@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medication-delivery-systems-market
Market Drivers
- Increasing R&D expenditure is driving the growth of this market
- Development of new medicine in the market is driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- High price of the new drugs is restraining the growth of this market
- Limited availability of the drugs in some countries is restraining the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, Aptar Pharma announced the launch of their new portable and ready-to-use delivery solution Purehale, which specially designed for the respiratory care. It can also reduce problems such as cough, allergies, cold and dry nose. It doesn’t require any batteries and can be used anywhere due to its portable nature.
- In July 2018, 3M Drug Delivery Systems announced the launch of their advanced version of rescue inhalers ROVENTIL HFA. This new inhaler have dosage indicator which will help the patient to know the number of remaining doses in their inhalers. The main aim is to provide best inhalers to the customers with more technological advancement.
