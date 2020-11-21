Global Medication Delivery System Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players like Baxter., Bayer AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Novartis AG, SHL Group

(Oral Drug Delivery System, Injection- based Drug Delivery System, Inhalation/ Pulmonary Drug Delivery System, Transdermal Drug Delivery System, Trans Mucosal Drug Delivery System, Carrier- based Drug Delivery System, Other Types),

Application

(Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Urology, Diabetes, CNS, Ophthalmology, Inflammatory Diseases Infections, Other Applications),

Technology

(Prodrug, Implants and Intrauterine Devices, Targeted Drug Delivery, Polymeric Drug Delivery, Other Technologies),

Carrier Type

(Liposomes, Nanoparticles, Microspheres, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Clinical Research & Development Centers)

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing R&D expenditure is driving the growth of this market

Development of new medicine in the market is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High price of the new drugs is restraining the growth of this market

Limited availability of the drugs in some countries is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Aptar Pharma announced the launch of their new portable and ready-to-use delivery solution Purehale, which specially designed for the respiratory care. It can also reduce problems such as cough, allergies, cold and dry nose. It doesn’t require any batteries and can be used anywhere due to its portable nature.

In July 2018, 3M Drug Delivery Systems announced the launch of their advanced version of rescue inhalers ROVENTIL HFA. This new inhaler have dosage indicator which will help the patient to know the number of remaining doses in their inhalers. The main aim is to provide best inhalers to the customers with more technological advancement.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Medication Delivery System Market

8 Medication Delivery System Market, By Service

9 Medication Delivery System Market, By Deployment Type

10 Medication Delivery System Market, By Organization Size

11 Medication Delivery System Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

