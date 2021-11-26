Global Medication Adherence Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global medication adherence market is expected to grow from $2.44 billion in 2020 to $2.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medication adherence market is expected to reach $4.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The medication adherence market consists of sales of medication adherence hardware systems and software applications. Medication adherence systems check if a person follows medication recommended by a healthcare provider, whether patients take their medications as prescribed, as well as whether they continue to take a prescribed medication. Medication adherence hardware and software help medical personnel with the patient’s intake to prescribed medication to reduce cases of worsening disease and deaths and decrease healthcare costs. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing the medical adherence hardware systems and software solutions by the sales of these products.

The medication adherence market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the medication adherence market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., McKesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., AdhereTech Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Adherence Solutions LLC, and SMRxT Inc.

The global medication adherence market is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware Centric, Software Centric

2) By Medication: Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Diabetes, Oncology, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Rheumatology, Others

3) By Application: Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Long-Term Care Facilities, Mail-Order Pharmacies

The medication adherence market report describes and explains the global medication adherence market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The medication adherence report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global medication adherence market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global medication adherence market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

