Global Medication Adherence Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global medication adherence market reached a value of nearly $2,438.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $2,529.6 million in 2019 to $2,438.2 million in 2020 at a rate of -3.6%. The medication adherence market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 and reach $4,181.3 million in 2025. It is expected reach $6,497.0 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The medication adherence market consists of sales of medication adherence hardware systems and software applications by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce medication adherence hardware systems and software solutions that are used by patients to take prescribed medicines.

The medication adherence market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the medication adherence market are Omnicell Inc, Koninklijke Phillips N.V, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

The medication adherence market is segmented by type, by medication and by geography.

Segmentation by Type

The medication adherence market is segmented by type into

a) Hardware Centric

b) Software Centric

Segmentation by Medication

The report provides the following market segmentation by technology into

a) Cardiovascular

b) Central Nervous System

c) Diabetes

d) Oncology

e) Gastrointestinal

f) Musculoskeletal

g) Others

The medication adherence market report describes and explains the global medication adherence market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The medication adherence report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global medication adherence market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global medication adherence market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Medication Adherence Market Characteristics Medication Adherence Market Product Analysis Medication Adherence Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medication Adherence Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

