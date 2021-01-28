Global Medical X-Ray Films Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis and Trends Analysis till 2029

Key Highlights:

In 2017, Carestream Health Inc. acquired business is continuing under the name Carestream Dental.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global medical X-ray films market accounted for US $950.1 Mn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 0.90% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, technology, image type, end-user, and region.

By Type, the global market is segmented into equipment and software

By Technology, the target market is segmented into radiography/mammography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy/angiography

By Image type, the global market is sub-segmented into 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional

By End-user, the target market is bifurcated into diagnostic centres, hospitals, and research centres and educational institutes

By Region, Asia- Pacific region accounts highest revenue share to the global medical X-films market due to increasing rate of the oncology diagnosis

The report “ Global Medical X-Ray Films Market, By Type (Equipment and Software), By Technology (Radiography/Mammography, Computed Tomography, and Fluoroscopy/Angiography), By Image Type (2-Dimensional and 3-Dimensional), By End- User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Centers), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Increase in continued adoption of traditional X-ray equipment in the developing economies countries which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Rise in incidences of diseases and growing geriatric population increases the use of the medical X-ray which is the driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the increase in investments in the healthcare industry due to favourable government initiatives which is another growth factor for the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Medical X-Ray Films Market”, Global Medical X-Ray Films Market, By Type (Equipment and Software), By Technology (Radiography/Mammography, Computed Tomography, and Fluoroscopy/Angiography), By Image Type (2-Dimensional and 3-Dimensional), By End- User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Centers), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global medical X-ray films market includes Carestream Health, Inc. Sony Corporation, Codonics, Inc., Skydent A.S., Flow Dental, Foma Bohemia, Ltd., Fujifilm Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (AGFA), and Konica Minolta, Inc.

