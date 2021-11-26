Global Medical Waste Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.



The global medical waste management market is expected to grow from $14.17 billion in 2020 to $14.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The medical waste management market is expected to reach $18.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The medical waste management market consists of the revenue generated from establishments providing services that include collection, transportation, storage, treatment, disposal, and recycling of waste. Biomedical waste is generated during the diagnosis, treatment, and immunization of human beings or other living beings from healthcare facilities.

The medical waste management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the medical waste management market are Waste Management (WM), Citiwaste, Sanpro Waste, MedPro Waste Disposal, Sharps Compliance, BioServeUSA, BioMedical Waste Solutions, PureWay Total Compliance, Medasend, and Veolia Environnement.

The global medical waste management market is segmented –

1) By Type: Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste, Sharps, Pharmaceutical, Radioactive, Others

2) By Treatment: Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Others

3) By Services: Onsite Services, Offsite Services

4) By Waste Generator: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Others

The medical waste management market report describes and explains the global medical waste management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The medical waste management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global medical waste management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global medical waste management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

