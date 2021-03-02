Global Medical Waste Containers Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Trends, Growth Rate, Demands, Sales & Opportunities – Medtronic, Bemis Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Medical Waste Containers market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Medical Waste Containers market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

Global Medical Waste Containers Market is valued approximately USD 1.80 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Medical waste containers are used to contain organs, non-viable fetuses, body parts, blood, body fluids and other hazardous wastes generated from pharmaceutical research institutes and hospitals. With the rise in research and development in the pharmaceutical field along with the rising number of surgeries globally, the waste generated has also increased. Since the medical waste containers are mostly preferred to contain hazardous medical waste as these containers are used to transport the waste to the disposal site. Safely containing this waste has resulted in the prevention of illness from exposure to the waste. As a result, private companies are also making several efforts to launch new products in the market which would drive the growth of the market. Rising medical waste and rise in investments in research and development of novel medical waste containers along with the governments strict safety and environmental conservation policies regarding the containment and disposal of waste would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per a joint report by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) and Velocity in 2018, the total quantity of medical waste generated in India (in 2018) was 550 TPD, and these figures are likely to increase close to 775.5 TPD by 2022. As a result, the need for medical waste containers would increase which as medical waste management is considered as a crucial issue and medical waste containers are rescue to the increasing infections due to medical waste. As a result, the demand for medical waste containers would increase. However, compromised quality of some disposal containers is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Medical Waste Containers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the highly developed health care sector, presence of major market player along with the increase in prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases that require advanced surgical & medical aids and generate significant medical residues and waste. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

MAUSER Group

Daniels Health

Bondtech Corporation

Henry Schein

EnviroTain

Terra Universal

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chemotherapy Containers

Pharmaceutical Containers

Sharps Containers

Resource Conservation and Recovery Act(RCRA) Containers

Biohazard Medical Waste Containers

By Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Long Term Care & Urgent Care Centers

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Medical Waste Containers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Medical Waste Containers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Medical Waste Containers Market, by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Medical Waste Containers Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Medical Waste Containers Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Medical Waste Containers Market Dynamics

3.1.Medical Waste Containers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Medical Waste Containers Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Medical Waste Containers Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Medical Waste Containers Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Medical Waste Containers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Medical Waste Containers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Chemotherapy Containers

5.4.2. Pharmaceutical Containers

5.4.3. Sharps Containers

5.4.4. Resource Conservation and Recovery Act(RCRA) Containers

5.4.5. Biohazard Medical Waste Containers

Chapter 6.Global Medical Waste Containers Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Medical Waste Containers Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Medical Waste Containers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Medical Waste Containers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Clinics

6.4.3. Long Term Care & Urgent Care Centers

6.4.4. Other

Chapter 7.Global Medical Waste Containers Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Medical Waste Containers Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Medical Waste Containers Market

7.2.1.U.S. Medical Waste Containers Market

7.2.1.1.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Medical Waste Containers Market

7.3.Europe Medical Waste Containers Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Medical Waste Containers Market

7.3.2.Germany Medical Waste Containers Market

7.3.3.France Medical Waste Containers Market

7.3.4.Spain Medical Waste Containers Market

7.3.5.Italy Medical Waste Containers Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Medical Waste Containers Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Medical Waste Containers Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Medical Waste Containers Market

7.4.2.India Medical Waste Containers Market

7.4.3.Japan Medical Waste Containers Market

7.4.4.Australia Medical Waste Containers Market

7.4.5.South Korea Medical Waste Containers Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Medical Waste Containers Market

7.5.Latin America Medical Waste Containers Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Medical Waste Containers Market

7.5.2.Mexico Medical Waste Containers Market

7.6.Rest of The World Medical Waste Containers Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Medtronic

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.Bemis Manufacturing Company

8.2.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.2.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.2.5. MAUSER Group

8.2.6. Daniels Health

8.2.7. Bondtech Corporation

8.2.8. Henry Schein

8.2.9. EnviroTain

8.2.10. Terra Universal

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

