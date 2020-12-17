Global Medical Ventilator Market Observing a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020–2025
The global medical ventilator market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025. The rapid development in the worldwide geriatric populace, rising occurrences of respiratory ailments, and the cost-effectiveness of home care gadgets and services (when compared with clinical visits) are the major factors leading to the high demand of medical ventilator in the global market.
As per the World Health Organization, more than 3.17 million people were deceased because of COPD in 2015, when compared with 3.10 million population in 2012. COPD is one of the significant reasons for deaths across the globe. Due to this, the manufacturers of key medical equipment are focusing on improving their medical ventilator production, and/or enter into this product segment to meet the actual demand.
On the basis of application, the global medical ventilator market is categorized into critical, neonatal, emergency, and other applications. The emergency care segment is predicted to be lucrative until the end of the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increase in heart attacks, and accidents.
Geographically, North America is the largest medical ventilator market in 2019 owing to a significant increase in lifestyle associated diseases, which are leading to severe health issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and many other disorders.
Geographically, the global medical ventilator market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).
Some of the key players operating in the global medical ventilators market are Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fisher & Paykel, General Electric Company, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group, and ResMed.
Global Medical Ventilator Market Coverage
Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025
- Non-Invasive Ventilators
- Volume-Cycled Ventilator
- Pressure-Cycled Ventilator
- Flow-Cycled Ventilator
- Time-Cycled Ventilator
- Invasive Ventilators
- Mechanical Ventilators
- Negative Pressure Ventilators
- Positive Pressure Ventilators
Application Insight and Forecast 2015-2025
- Critical Care
- Emergency Care
- Neonatal Care
- Others
Geographical Segmentation
Medical Ventilator Market by Region
North America
- By Type
- By Application
- By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe
- By Type
- By Application
- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- By Type
- By Application
- By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- By Type
- By Application
- By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries