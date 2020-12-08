Global Medical Vacuum System Market Estimated To Flourish At By 2026||Medicop; Olympus Corporation; Precision Medical, Inc.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Amico Group of Companies

Global medical vacuum system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of various chronic and other infectious diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical vacuum system market are Air Techniques; Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.; Atlas Copco AB; Busch Group; ConvaTec Inc.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Gardner Denver, Inc.; INTEGRA Biosciences AG; Laerdal Medical; Medela AG; Medicop; Olympus Corporation; Precision Medical, Inc.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Amico Group of Companies; GENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES; EBARA CORPORATION; DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc.; Bgs General Srl among others.

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2017? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the medical vacuum system market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, EBARA CORPORATION announced the availability of new models of air-cooled dry vacuum pump branded as “Model EV-PA”. The product line finds its usage in analytical instruments, medical equipment along with food & coating industrial environment, creating a cleaner vacuumed environment for users In November 2018, Busch Group announced that they had finalized a strategic cooperation agreement with Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AB with the deal finalized for purchase, sale, IT support and research & development for the company’s expertise portfolios. This agreement will result in expansion of technologies and product portfolios already available to the customers of their organizations



Segmentation: Global Medical Vacuum System Market

By Product Type

Standalone Centralized Portable & Compact Accessories Others



By Pump Type

Dual-Pump Tri-Pump Four-Pump



By Technology

Oil-Sealed Rotary Vane Technology Dry Rotary Vane Technology Dry Claw Vacuum Pump Technology Oil-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology Water-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology



By Application

Therapeutic Applications Anesthesiology Wound Care Gynecology Dental Pharma-Biotech Manufacturing Diagnostic Applications Research Applications



By End-User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Ambulatory Care Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Manufacturers Diagnostic Laboratories Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes



By Geography

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



