Global Medical Tricorder Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2028, Opportunities, Industry Strength, Demand

Global Medical Tricorder Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Overview:

Medical Device Industry is flourishing across the globe owing to an increasing demand for technologically advanced devices, extensive use of smart medical devices, and overall improvement in healthcare sector. Various smart devices are used to determine the heart rate, glucose levels in the body, and other parameters. Medical device used by the consumer to self-diagnose medical condition is known as a medical tricorder. It takes basic vital measurement like heart rate and body temperature within seconds. Major functions of a medical tricorder are to monitor health of a person, summarize patient’s health, diagnose disease and take health measurements. Furthermore, rapid development in technology, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle.

Key Takeaways for Global Medical Tricorder Market:

The diagnosis application segment is projected to have a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing adoption of diagnostic devices, and rapid advancement in healthcare technologies.

The hospital segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period on account of the presence of a large patient pool, patient’s preference for hospitals, and beneficial reimbursement policies.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has led to an increase in demand for medical tricorder for monitoring and diagnosis of patient’s medical condition to prevent the spread of infectious coronavirus and provide optimum care to the patient.

Key Vendors:

Scanadu, QuantuMDx Group, Ibis Biosciences

Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Medical Tricorder Type:

USB Camera

Fiber Optic Camera

Wireless

Corded

Others

Medical Tricorder Application:

Diagnosis

Monitoring

Target Audience:

Supply Side: Medical Tricorder Manufacturers and Suppliers

Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes

Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)

Associations and Industry Bodies: Food and Drug Associate (FDA)

