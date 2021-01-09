Global Medical Tricorder Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2028, Opportunities, Industry Strength, Demand

Global Medical Tricorder Market Research Report 2020-2028:
Overview:
Medical Device Industry is flourishing across the globe owing to an increasing demand for technologically advanced devices, extensive use of smart medical devices, and overall improvement in healthcare sector. Various smart devices are used to determine the heart rate, glucose levels in the body, and other parameters. Medical device used by the consumer to self-diagnose medical condition is known as a medical tricorder. It takes basic vital measurement like heart rate and body temperature within seconds. Major functions of a medical tricorder are to monitor health of a person, summarize patient’s health, diagnose disease and take health measurements. Furthermore, rapid development in technology, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle.
Key Takeaways for Global Medical Tricorder Market:
The diagnosis application segment is projected to have a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, increasing adoption of diagnostic devices, and rapid advancement in healthcare technologies.
The hospital segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period on account of the presence of a large patient pool, patient’s preference for hospitals, and beneficial reimbursement policies.
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has led to an increase in demand for medical tricorder for monitoring and diagnosis of patient’s medical condition to prevent the spread of infectious coronavirus and provide optimum care to the patient.
Key Vendors:
Scanadu, QuantuMDx Group, Ibis Biosciences
Key Region:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Medical Tricorder Type:
USB Camera
Fiber Optic Camera
Wireless
Corded
Others
Medical Tricorder Application:
Diagnosis
Monitoring
Target Audience:
Supply Side: Medical Tricorder Manufacturers and Suppliers
Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Homes
Regulatory Side: World Health Organization (WHO)
Associations and Industry Bodies: Food and Drug Associate (FDA)
