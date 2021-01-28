Global Medical Tourism Market : Revenue Growth and Applications Insights | BB Health Solutions, and Cosmetic Travel, etc.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Apollo Pharmacy, the nation’s largest branded pharmacy network opened its 3000th retail unit at Seevaram, Thuraipakkam, and Chennai.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global medical tourism market accounted for the US $170.07Mn in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on treatment type and region.

By treatment type, the global medical tourism market is segmented into cosmetic treatment, dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedics, bariatric surgery, fertility treatment, ophthalmic treatment, and other treatments

By region, Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global medical tourism market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due rise in demand for cosmetic surgery, dental treatment and fertility treatment.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3800

The report “Global Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics, Bariatric Surgery, Fertility Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, and Other Treatments), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″. The current most trending factor which drives the medical tourism market is the high cost of medical treatment in developed countries and their availability at low price in other countries. Additionally, based on advanced technologies South Korea is recognized to have the best medical facilities for aesthetic procedures which is another propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, availability of most advanced technology, better-quality care for medically necessary procedures, quicker access for medically necessary procedures, and lower-cost care for discretionary procedures is the boosting factor for the growth of the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Medical Tourism Market”, By Treatment Type (Cosmetic Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedics, Bariatric Surgery, Fertility Treatment, Ophthalmic Treatment, Other Treatments), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Medical-Tourism-Market-By-3800

The prominent player operating in the global medical tourism market includes Medretreat, Healthbase, Apollo Hospitals, KPJ Healthcare Behard, Klinikum Medical Link, Euromedical Tours, BB Health Solutions, and Cosmetic Travel

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com