Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market || keyplayers Cardinal Health, Inc. Paul Hartmann AG Molnlycke Healthcare, Inc.

Medical tapes are the pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes. They are used for supporting bandage or other wound dressings. Medical bandages are a cotton gauge cloth. They are useful for supporting medical devices such as surgical splint or dressing. Medical tapes and bandages are used to promote wound healing, maintain moisture at the site of dressing, and provide mechanical & bacterial protection to the wound.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing geriatric population, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases and injuries, rising prevalence of diabetic foot, ulcers, and surgical procedures are the key factors that are driving the growth of the global medical tapes & bandages market. Also, the rising incidence of wound infection is a major concern for patients as well as healthcare professionals. Therefore, appropriate wound care is necessary for reducing the infection. The wounds caused by surgery, burns, and trauma generally result in infections. With an increase in the number of patients across the globe, the demand for wound dressing is rising. However, government regulations related to the efficacy and safety of the medical tapes and bandages hampers the target market growth. Nevertheless, ongoing R&D activities are projected to create lucrative new growth opportunities for the global market.

Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market, By Product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)