Global Medical Spa Market || keyplayers P.L.L.C., Biovital Med Spa LLC, Canyon Ranch, Inc, Anantara Kihavah Villas,

The report “Global Medical Spa Market, By Service (Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Facial Treatments, Tattoo Removal, Scars and Striae, and Dental Spa), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global medical spa market is projected to grow from US$ 15.2 billion in 2020 to US$ 46.1 billion by 2029. Rising focus on health and beauty, coupled with increasing disposable income among individuals drives the global medical spa market. In addition, growing adoption of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement propels the global medical spa market.

Key Highlights:

On November 2018, Anantara Kihavah Villas is Maldive based company launched Spa Villa that offers unlimited daily spa treatments and a dedicated spa therapist.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global medical spa market accounted for US$ 15.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 13.1 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of service and region.

By service, the global medical spa market is segmented body shaping, hair removal, facial treatments, tattoo removal, scars & striae, and dental spa.

By region, North America medical spa market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global medical spa market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising disposable income along with adoption of new technologies in countries of the region. Asia Pacific medical spa market is expected to account for fastest growing rate share in terms of revenue in the global medical spa market in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Medical Spa Market”, By Service (Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Facial Treatments, Tattoo Removal, Scars and Striae, and Dental Spa), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global medical spa market include Allure Medical Spa, P.L.L.C., Biovital Med Spa LLC, Canyon Ranch, Inc, Anantara Kihavah Villas, Clinique La Prairie S.A., Global Hyatt, Sciton, Inc, True Skin Care Center, Saltz Spa Vitória, and Cocoon Medical Spa.

