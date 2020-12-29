Global Medical Robotic System Market Research, Major Players, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2020-2027

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Medical Robotic System Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. This Report potentially presents with numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition. The Global Medical Robotic System Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of industry.

Rise in technological advancements and increased adoption of these systems worldwide has been one of the major driving factors for the market growth. This trend will see the market rise from an initial estimated value of USD 7.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased acceptance of these systems is also acting as a major market driver.

The Medical Robotic System Market, By Type (Orthopedic Surgical Robots, Neurosurgical Robots, Laparoscopy Robots, Steerable Robotic Catheters, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Emergency Response Robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots), Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Telemedicine, Laparoscopy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Medical Robotic System Market Segmentation:-

By Type (Orthopedic Surgical Robots, Neurosurgical Robots, Laparoscopy Robots, Steerable Robotic Catheters, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Emergency Response Robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots),

Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Telemedicine, Laparoscopy, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Robotic System Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robotic System Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increased advancements in the technology and overall adoption is acting as a factor which is driving the market growth

The demand for medical robotic system is on the rise due to their advantages in minimally invasive surgeries and their enhanced abilities in precise procedures

Lack of knowledgeable professionals to utilize the robots and their systems act as a major restraint for the market

High cost of installation and maintenance of these systems also causes the market to be restrained

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Robotic System Market

The Global Medical Robotic System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Robotic System market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Medical Robotic System Market

By Type

Orthopedic Surgical Robots iBlock surgical system Robodoc surgical system Navio PFS surgical system MAKO RIO surgical system Stanmore sculptor surgical system

Neurosurgical Robots Pathfinder surgical system NeuroMate surgical system Renaissance surgical system

Laparoscopy Robots FreeHand endoscope holder system Da Vinci robotic surgery system Telelap ALF-X surgical system

Steerable Robotic Catheters

Rehabilitation Robots Assistive robots Prosthesis Orthotics Therapeutic robots Exoskeleton robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots Telemedicine robots V. robots Pharmacy robots Cart transportation robots

Emergency Response Robots LS-1 robotic system Auto Pulse Plus robotic system Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots TrueBeam STx radiosurgery system CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system Gamma Knife Perfexion radiosurgery system



By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Telemedicine

Laparoscopy

Others

To comprehend Global Medical Robotic System Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Medical Robotic System market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

