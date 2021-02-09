Global Medical Robotic System Market Business Strategies And Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2028||Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare

The medical robotic system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 34.91 billion by 2028. The increasing rate of orthopedic and cardiac surgeries across the globe is escalating the growth of medical robotic system market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robotic System Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

North America dominates the medical robotic system market because of the higher number of patients adopting minimally invasive surgery, increase in healthcare spending and rise in demand for medical robots from healthcare sector. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the penetration of noninvasive surgeries, growing awareness regarding modern technologies and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Market Drivers:

Increased advancements in the technology and overall adoption is acting as a factor which is driving the market growth

The demand for medical robotic system is on the rise due to their advantages in minimally invasive surgeries and their enhanced abilities in precise procedures

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledgeable professionals to utilize the robots and their systems act as a major restraint for the market

High cost of installation and maintenance of these systems also causes the market to be restrained

Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Medical Robotic System market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Medical Robotic System Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Medical Robotic System market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Medical Robotic System across Global.

Segmentation: Global Medical Robotic System Market

By Type

Orthopedic Surgical Robots iBlock surgical system Robodoc surgical system Navio PFS surgical system MAKO RIO surgical system Stanmore sculptor surgical system

Neurosurgical Robots Pathfinder surgical system NeuroMate surgical system Renaissance surgical system

Laparoscopy Robots FreeHand endoscope holder system Da Vinci robotic surgery system Telelap ALF-X surgical system

Steerable Robotic Catheters

Rehabilitation Robots Assistive robots Prosthesis Orthotics Therapeutic robots Exoskeleton robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots Telemedicine robots V. robots Pharmacy robots Cart transportation robots

Emergency Response Robots LS-1 robotic system Auto Pulse Plus robotic system Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots TrueBeam STx radiosurgery system CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system Gamma Knife Perfexion radiosurgery system



By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Telemedicine

Laparoscopy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

