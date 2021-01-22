Global Medical Radiography Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rise in Number of Cancer Patients, says Absolute Markets Insights

According to the study conducted by World Health Organization in 2018, more than 9.6 million people died due to cancer. This rise in number of patients with cancer is creating high demand in medical radiography market for diagnostic purposes. Radiography uses X-ray beams to produce images of the structures inside patient’s body which makes it fast, painless, and eliminates need of any special preparation. Radiography tests assist doctors to look for cancer in different parts of the body including bones, stomach, kidneys lungs and others. Cancer tumors are usually denser than tissues around them, which makes them clearly visible in radiographic images. Radiography is also being used during the planning of radiation therapy treatment. With improving healthcare policies for cancer treatments and rise in number of X-Ray imaging procedures performed worldwide, the demand in global medical radiography market is increasing considerably.

Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, portable/mobile radiography systems are assisting healthcare professionals to perform diagnosis in acute care centers. On March 11, 2020, the American College of Radiology (ACR) task force on COVID-19 also recommended the use of portable/mobile radiology systems in speciality care centers. Moreover, researches are developing intelligent algorithms, which when incorporated in digital radiography systems will accurately identify COVID-19 associated pneumonia. These advancements are anticipated to fuel the growth of medical radiography market across the globe.

In terms of revenue, global medical radiography market was valued at US$ 1692.07 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of medical radiography market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global medical radiography market was valued at US$ 1692.07 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 10.9% over the forecast period owing to the rise in number of orthopedic treatments.

Based on component, digital radiography equipment are anticipated to witness high growth in global medical radiography market in future years due to their operational advantages and higher reimbursement rates in healthcare policies.

The high prevalence of breast cancer is driving the share of mammography application across global medical radiography market.

North America held the highest market share in global medical radiography market in 2018. A substantially large ageing population who require medical imaging to diagnose and treat health conditions is contributing towards dominance of North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years.

Some of the players operating in the medical radiography market are ADANI, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allengers, Canon Medical Systems, Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi Healthcare Americas, Hologic, Inc., ITALRAY, Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Neusoft Corporation, NP JSC Amico, SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE.COM, Shenzhen BASDA Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd and Trivitron Healthcare amongst others.

Global Medical Radiography Market:

By Component

Equipment

Digital Radiography DR Detectors Image Processing & Console Others

Computed Radiography

Services

Training & Education

Project and Remote Management Services

Maintenance & Support Services

Others

By Functionality

Portable/Mobile Radiography Systems

Stationery/Fixed Radiography Systems

Ceiling Mounted

Floor-Mounted

By Application

Dental Examination

Verification of Placement of Surgical Markers

Mammography

Orthopedic Evaluations

Spot Film or Static Recording during Fluoroscopy

Planning of Radiation Therapy Treatment

Chiropractic Examinations

Others

By Facility Size

Small and Medium Size Facility

Large Size Facility

By Specialty Type

Pediatrics

Veterinary

Chiropractic

Otolaryngology

Orthopedic

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Mobile Medical Facilities

Urgent Care Centers

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

