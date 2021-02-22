Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Moving Towards Brighter Future||KeyPlayers-Moldex-Metric, 3M, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, ANSELL LTD., Protective Industrial Products, KCWW

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages : 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Medical personal protective equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 13.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of protective equipment will help in boosting the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the medical personal protective equipment market report are Honeywell International Inc., Moldex-Metric, 3M, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, ANSELL LTD., Protective Industrial Products, KCWW., Avon Protection., Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC, Lakeland Inc., among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Personal Protective Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Medical personal protective equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, medical personal protective equipment market is segmented into hand protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, and respiratory protection.

Medical personal protective equipment market has also been segmented based on the application into hospital, clinics, and others.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Medical personal protective equipment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medical personal protective equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medical personal protective equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

COVID-19 Impact on PPE in the Healthcare Industry

IMPACT ON DEMAND

Rising number of cases of corona virus is increasing the demand of PPE across the globe. According to the UNICEF, the demand for PPE products has surged 1000-2000 fold. Earlier in 2017-2019, the annual demand for coveralls and gowns by low and middle-income countries sourced by UNICEF did not exceed 50,000 units. However, the current demand for three months of these products is around 25 million. Similarly, for different types of facemasks, earlier the annual average procurement sourced by UNICEF was not more than 25000 units but now it has exceeded 55 million due to this target disease.

Furthermore, according to the WHO, there is a need of around 89 million masks for the COVID-19 response every month. While for gloves, the demand goes up to 76 million and for googles, it is around 1.6 million every month.

Moreover, the rising demand for N-95 masks has impacted the manufacturing of other PPE products. Companies have shifted their focus towards gloves and masks and have stopped manufacturing other products such as chemical resistant gloves, welding helmets, and industrial safety glasses.

