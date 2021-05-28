Global Medical Masks Market at a CAGR of 9.6% Through 2030

Medical facilities are highly dependent on the use of medical masks during surgeries. The availability of different versions of mask for different applications across different end-users, such as ambulatory surgical centre’s, hospitals, dental settings, etc., are expected to fuel the growth of the medical mask market throughout the forecast period.

The surgeries performed globally are also boosting the demand for anesthesia masks and laryngeal masks, which are expected to contribute to the growth of the medical mask market during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is also enhancing the uptake of medical masks for personal protection of healthcare workers. The global medical mask market was estimated at US$ 9517.9 Mn in 2019, and is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key Takeaways of Medical Mask Market Study

A large number of companies manufacturing N95 respirators masks have contributed significantly to the market share in terms of revenue in the medical mask market.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 50% of the medical mask market share owing to new product launches in these regions.

In terms of end users, hospitals are expected to dominate the medical mask market during the forecast period.

The medical mask market is highly fragmented. Some of the prominent manufacturers include GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US) and few others.

“Growth in the number of surgeries performed globally as well as an increase in the number of infectious diseases and pollution will also fuel the growth of medical mask market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Medical Masks to Witness Rampant Adoption with Rising Prevalence of COVID-19

COVID-19 is purported to be a major public health burden worldwide. The growing prevalence of COVID-19 is creating social, economic and clinical challenges. Medical masks are increasingly being used in healthcare settings to prevent disease transmission and protect healthcare workers from getting infected.

With tremendous burden on healthcare staff to take care of sick patients, hospitals are mandating the use of medical masks to ward off infections and reduce fatalities and infection rates among the medical staff.

