Global Medical Marijuana Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast 2027||Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc

Medical marijuana market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 179,254.20 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

According to the predictions cited in this report, the market will grow with a particular CAGR value in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This market research report gives granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The report includes professional and in-depth analysis on the present status which focuses on the significant drivers and restrictions for the key players. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the industry and the possible future challenges that the industry may need to confront while operating in this market are also considered.

The major players covered in the medical marijuana market report are

Aurora Cannabis,

Canopy Growth Corporation,

GW Pharmaceuticals plc,

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.,

Tilray, CanniMed Ltd.,

Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc.,

Medical Marijuana, Inc.,

GBSciences, Inc.

and MediPharm

Global Medical Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size

Medical marijuana market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the medical marijuana market is segmented into solids, dissolvable/powders, oil and ointments & creams.

On the basis of application, the medical marijuana market is segmented into alzheimer’s disease, cancer, schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis.

Medical marijuana market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into retail & pharmacy stores, online platforms and others.

Medical Marijuana Market Country Level Analysis

Medical marijuana market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical marijuana market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical marijuana market due to the increasing cases of Alzheimer disease, cancer, and others in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Medical Marijuana market on the basis of type, function and application.

