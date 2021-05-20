Global Medical Marijuana Market Is Set for a Potential Growth Worldwide ||CANNABIS SATIVA, INC; GW Pharmaceuticals plc.; Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.; Tilray.; Aphria Inc.; Aurora Cannabis.; CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC; Medical Marijuana Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 63890.74 million by 2028

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Medical Marijuana Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Medical Marijuana Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Canopy Growth Corporation; CANNABIS SATIVA, INC; GW Pharmaceuticals plc.; Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.; Tilray.; Aphria Inc.; Aurora Cannabis.; CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; GB Sciences, Inc.; MediPharm Labs Corp.; MedReleaf Australia; Green Relief Inc.; CANNABIS SATIVA, INC; Peace Naturals Project Inc.; VIVO Cannabis Inc.; The Cronos Group; THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC.; United Cannabis; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical marijuana market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 63890.74 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.91% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Insights of the Study

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

Global Medical Marijuana Market Drivers:

The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of medical marijuana which will further create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic disorders, increasing prevalence of geriatric population across the globe, growing number of medical marijuana clubs, increasing use of medical marijuana to treat many disorders including cancer, epilepsy, nerve damage, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and others, legalization of product in various countries, rising production of edible products with cannabis are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the medical marijuana market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028.

On the other hand, increasing number of medical marijuana-related awareness programs conducted by private and public organizations along with rising production of premium medical cannabis products by manufacturers which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the medical marijuana market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Global Medical Marijuana Market Restraints:

High cost associated with the usages of product along with less penetration of product in semi-urban areas which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the medical marijuana in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Strict FDA regulations will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Global Medical Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size

Medical marijuana market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, active ingredient, type, application, route of administration and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of form, the medical marijuana market is segmented into solid, gas, and dissolvable/powders.

Based on product type, the medical marijuana market is segmented into buds, oils, tinctures, and others.

On the basis of active ingredient, the medical marijuana market is segmented into tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabidiol (CBD).

Based on type, the medical marijuana market is segmented into flowers, concentrates, edibles, and others.

On the basis of application, the medical marijuana market is segmented into chronic pain, arthritis, cancer, neurology, oncology, and others. Others have been further segmented into migraine and seizures.

Based on route of administration, the medical marijuana market is segmented into inhalation, oral, and topical.

Medical marijuana market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into retail and pharmacy stores, and online platforms.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Medical Marijuana Market

8 Medical Marijuana Market, By Service

9 Medical Marijuana Market, By Deployment Type

10 Medical Marijuana Market, By Organization Size

11 Medical Marijuana Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Medical Marijuana market on the basis of type, function and application.

