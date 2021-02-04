Global Medical Marijuana Market Aims To Expand At Double Digit Growth Rate ||Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc

Medical marijuana market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 179,254.20 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The winning Medical Marijuana business report offers a platform for marketing and business managers to obtain critical information about their consumers so that existing customers can be retained and new ones can be got onboard. The market research report helps in understanding customer inclination towards purchasing products. It also gives the details regarding whether the customers will spend a certain amount of money for their products, inclination levels among customers about upcoming features or products, what are their thoughts about the competitor products etc. Market data collected while generating Medical Marijuana market report is instrumental in making major changes in the business which reduces the degree of risks involved in taking important business decisions.

COVID-19 Impact on IMPACT ON DEMAND

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical cannabis demand is still increasing some areas. Like the European medical cannabis demand is strong and continuously growing at a very good speed.

But due to COVID-19 pandemic the legislation efforts in various countries is hampered, which is somehow the main reason for delay in demand drives the consumers towards the unregulated market. Mainly the demand for medical cannabis is increasing from the European countries and the markets mainly serves around 5.9% of total population of 28 European countries.

Medical cannabis have shown a lot of changes in the treatment of a diseases due to its anti- inflammatory properties, that’s why many countries are trying to legalize the production and usage of medical cannabis but only in healthcare market. Also a similar growth is seen in the U.S. market as consumers have stocked up the medical cannabis. Since medical cannabis is consumed alone, the majority of consumers are opting to consume the medical cannabis by themselves.

Now there are various innovation and evolution in the production of medical cannabis so that the drug doesn’t cause any side effects and can be produced in the form of edibles or infused products.

CONCLUSION

The demand for medical cannabis is expected to rise in coming few months due to legalization in various growing markets. However, the demand will stay unaltered due to the benefits of medical cannabis during the COVID-19 pandemic. The existing market leaders holding major share in the market that are cash rich and have strong strategic teams will be least impacted.. However, as the situation eases, the sales will bounce back. Taking strategic steps will help the companies to exhibit planning and demonstrate stability to the end users.

Moreover the legalization of medical cannabis in the healthcare market will be a boom for various manufactures, as the demand will increase and so as the supply chain will be improved.

