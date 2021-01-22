Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market || keyplayers Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Introduction:

The operating rooms require technologically advanced and specialized lighting systems, as these systems play an important role in a successful operation. Poor illumination spectrum can lead to poor operating team performance and well-being, quality, and safety of the workplace which leads to adverse impacts on the patient. Due to the infrastructure development of multispecialty hospitals across countries, demand for a medical lighting system has increased. The use of advanced lighting systems has been shown to grow rapidly in hospitals, as lighting products are widely used in different hospital applications.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising government spending on healthcare infrastructure along with technological advancements is the major factor driving the growth of the global medical lighting market. Also, governments across the globe and especially in the emerging economies are spending heavily on developing the healthcare infrastructure in their respective countries which in turn is boosting the growth of the target market. Moreover, the rising incidence of chronic diseases among individuals has led to advancements in medical lighting systems which is expected to propel the growth of the global market over the forecast period. LED lighting technology, like in all other lighting applications, is also taking over the medical lighting application. Due to the round-the-clock surgical operations and high lumen output requirements, hospitals devote a significant portion of their energy usage to the lighting. However, the high cost of LED lighting fixtures and a lack of awareness regarding the latest lighting technologies and products are the major factors hindering the global medical lighting technologies market.

