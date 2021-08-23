Global Medical Lasers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global medical lasers market is expected to grow from $4.993 billion in 2020 to $5.546 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.645 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The medical lasers market consists of sales of medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical lasers. Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources. Medical lasers find their applications in several surgical procedures including eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and other general procedures.

The medical lasers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the medical lasers market are El.En. S.p.A., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Lumenis, Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics Corp., American Medical Systems Inc., Biolase Inc, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Cardiogenesis Corporation Inc, Boston Scientific, IRIDEX Corp., Novadaq Technologies Inc., Photomedex Inc., Spectranetics Corporation, Syneron Candela, Cryolife, Novartis, Topcon Corporation, Fotona, Sisram Medical Ltd.

The global medical lasers market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Laser Systems, Diode Laser Systems

2) By Application: Surgical, Cosmetic, Dental

3) By End Use: Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, Other

The medical lasers market report describes and explains the global medical lasers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The medical lasers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global medical lasers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global medical lasers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

