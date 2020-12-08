Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2020-2026||CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health
Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026
Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging workstations market are
- Accuray Incorporated;
- Alma IT Systems;
- Ampronix;
- CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION;
- Capsa Healthcare;
- Carestream Health;
- Carl Zeiss AG;
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation;
- GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY;
- Hologic, Inc.;
And Many More……
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they have acquired Carestream Health’s “Healthcare Information System” operations. This acquisition will improve Philips’ current offering for radiology imaging systems ensuring better management of data, operations in imaging systems along with expanding the service offerings to a greater geographical presence.
- In February 2019, Synopsys, Inc. announced the launch of “Simpleware ScanIP Medical” in the European region after they had received the CE marking for the same. This approval will enhance the reputation of Synopsys and would expand the application of this software for use in pre-surgical planning and converting the files from a medical device to an output system.
Segmentation: Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market
Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Modality
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Ultrasound
- Mammography
- Direct Digital Radiography
- Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography
- Others
Medical Imaging Workstations MarketBy Components
- Visualization Software
- Display Units
- Display Controller Cards
- Central Processing Units (CPUs)
- Others
Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Usage Mode
- Thin Client
- Thick Client
Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Application
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Clinical Review
- Advanced Imaging
- 3D Imaging
- Others
Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Clinical Specialty Type
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- General Imaging/Radiology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Orthopedics
- Liver
- Neuro
- Breast Health
- Urology
- Others
Medical Imaging Workstations Market By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Centers
- Others
Medical Imaging Workstations Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
