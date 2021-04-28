Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts to 2026 By Major industry Players-Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health
Global medical imaging workstations market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1773.14 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovative product variations being marketed by major manufacturers along with increased focus on advancing the solution offerings associated with the product.
This Medical Imaging Workstations market report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. Moreover, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programme with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for generating this Medical Imaging Workstations market research report.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical imaging workstations market are Accuray Incorporated; Alma IT Systems; Ampronix; CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION; Capsa Healthcare; Carestream Health; Carl Zeiss AG; FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hologic, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medicor Imaging; Pie Medical Imaging B.V.; NVIDIA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Cerner Corporation; Materialise; Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd; HP Development Company, L.P.; afcindustries.com; Chimaera GmbH; Metaltronica S.p.A.; PLANMED OY; PaxeraHealth and Ultraviol among others.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and patient pool suffering from various disorders requiring imaging diagnostic procedures; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing preference of consumers to utilize medical imaging workstations; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Formulation of various healthcare facilities is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
- Growth in adoption of digital operations to improve operations and automate the medical imaging processes; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Large financial costs associated with the product offerings is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market
- Lack of technically knowledgeable professionals competent to handle these systems is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market
By Modality
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Ultrasound
- Mammography
- Direct Digital Radiography
- Digital X-Ray Computed Radiography
- Others
By Components
- Visualization Software
- Display Units
- Display Controller Cards
- Central Processing Units (CPUs)
- Others
By Usage Mode
- Thin Client
- Thick Client
By Application
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Clinical Review
- Advanced Imaging
- 3D Imaging
- Others
By Clinical Specialty Type
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- General Imaging/Radiology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Orthopedics
- Liver
- Neuro
- Breast Health
- Urology
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
