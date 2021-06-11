Global Medical Imaging Workstations Industry 2021-2027 Key Players Analysis – General Electric Company, Accuray Incorporated, Alma Medical Imaging, Ampronix, Canon, Capsa Solutions Whipsmartmi.com offers "Medical Imaging Workstations market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period 2021-2027" from its research database.

Medical Imaging Workstations (MIWs) are crucial components of a digital imaging system. Medical workstations provide software that aids in the automation of processes. Because of the high degree of compatibility expected in the industry, the reach of medical imaging workstations is expanding. The Global Medical Imaging Workstations Market is rising at a rapid pace and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. Due to the ongoing industry shift from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics and the greater convergence of healthcare technology with PACS, cloud-based solutions, and thin-client platforms across mature countries, the diagnostic imaging workstations segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market. The demand for medical imaging workstations will be dominated by North America. The largest share of the market is predicted to be held by North America. This is due to a variety of factors, including the high incidence/prevalence of various target diseases, the existence of a large number of imaging centres, the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems, and the presence of major market players in this area.

General Electric Company, Accuray Incorporated, Alma Medical Imaging (Part of Alma It Systems), Ampronix, Canon, Capsa Solutions LLC, Carestream Health (A Part of ONEX Corporation), Carl-Zeiss Meditec AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medicor Imaging (A Part of Lead Technologies), NGI Group, PIE Medical Imaging B.V. (Part of PIE Medical N.V), Siemens AG.

Few Points from Table of Contents:

1. Medical Imaging Workstations Market Introduction

1.1. Key Insights

1.2. Report Overview

1.3. Markets Covered

1.4. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Scope

2.2. Market Research Process

2.3. Research Data Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers and Restraints

5. By Modality

5.1. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.2. Computed Tomography

5.3. Mammography

5.4. Ultrasound

5.5. Other Medical Imaging Modalities

6. By Component

6.1. Visualization Software

6.2. Display Units

6.3. Display Controller Cards

6.4. Central Processing Units

7. By Usage Mode

7.1. Thin Client Workstations

7.2. Thick Client Workstations

8. By Application

8.1. Diagnostic Imaging

8.2. Clinical Review

8.3. Advanced Imaging

9. By Type

9.1. Oncology

9.2. Cardiology

9.3. General Imaging/Radiology

9.4. Obstetrics & Gynecology

9.5. Orthopedics

9.6. Breast Health

9.7. Urology

9.8. Other Clinical Specialties

