Global Medical Imaging Software Market Future Prospects With Covid-19 Impact Analysis 2027 | Top Players- Alliance HealthCare Services, Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Medical imaging software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rise in the trend of using electronic health records to distribute, store and manage patient health information in the form of medical images drives the medical imaging software market.

The major players covered in the medical imaging software market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., RamSoft, Inc., InHealth Group, Radiology Reports online, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sonic Healthcare, RadNet, Inc., GE Healthcare, Alliance HealthCare Services, Hologic Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Carl Zeiss Ag, FUJIFILM Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., MEDNAX Services, Inc., Carestream Health, Teleradiology Solutions, UNILABS, ONRAD, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Medical Imaging Software Market Scope and Market Size

Medical imaging software market is segmented on the basis of imaging type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of imaging type, the medical imaging software market is segmented into 2D Imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging.

Based on application, the medical imaging software market is segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiology applications, obstetrics and gynecology applications, mammography applications and urology and nephrology applications.

The medical imaging software market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Global Medical Imaging Software Market Country Level Analysis

Medical imaging software market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, imaging type, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical imaging software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical imaging software market due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, higher awareness, advanced facilities, higher technological penetration and increased spending by the citizens towards healthcare expenditure.

