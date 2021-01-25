Global Medical Imaging Information System Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations till 2029 | Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Esaote SpA., Fonar Corp., etc.

Medical imaging information system is a networked software system for managing medical imagery and associated data. This system helps to track radiology imaging orders and billing information. Software’s associated with medical imaging information system likes PACS and VNAs offers digital imaging that helps to zoom in and zoom out images. It also allows manipulation of images in order to better view and analysis of images which is very useful in diagnosing patients.

Rising utilization of medical imaging information systems in tracking billing information and radiology imaging orders is expected to propel growth of the global medical imaging information system market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of medical imaging information systems in various end-use applications such as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and ambulatory surgical centers are other factors driving growth of target market. However, lack of skilled professionals is limiting growth of the target market.

Key players operating in the global medical imaging information system market includes

Siemens Corp.,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Varian Inc.,

Toshiba Corp.,

Mindray Medical International Ltd.,

Neusoft Group Ltd.,

Hologic Inc.,

GE Healthcare Inc.,

Esaote SpA.,

Fonar Corp.

