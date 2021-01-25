Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market : Rapid Growth during the Forecast Period 2020-2029 | Philips Healthcare Informatics, Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Ltd., etc.

Medical image analysis software consists of two major items RIS (Radiology Information System) for patient administration and PACS (Picture archiving also communication systems) to view, store, and share images. This software is used in dental, orthopedics, neurology, gynecology, mammography, and respiratory application.

Increasing incidences of chronic diseases across the globe has created more demand for medical image analysis software in turn driving growth of the global medical image analysis software market. In addition, rising adoption of fusion of imaging technologies is expected to propel the growth of target market. However, a budgetary constraint among end-users is hampering growth of the global medical image analysis software market.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/354

Key players operating in the global medical image analysis software market includes

Agfa Healthcare Corporation,

Aquilab SAS,

Carestream Health, Inc.,

Esaote SpA,

GE Healthcare Inc.,

Image Analysis Inc,

INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd.,

Merge Healthcare, Inc.,

MIM Software Inc.,

Mirada Medical Limited,

Philips Healthcare Informatics, Inc.,

ScienceSoft USA Corporation,

Siemens Healthineers, Inc.,

Toshiba Medical Systems Ltd.

Contact Us:

Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701 / +91 777 504 9802

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com